Commission to meet legislators about budgets
The Walker County Commission will meet with the county's legislative delegation on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to determine what type of revenue increase to ask voters to approve in the wake of the General Fund's projected $1.4 a The Walker County Commission will meet with the county's legislative delegation on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to determine what type of revenue increase to ask voters to approve in the wake of the General Fund's projected $1.4 million deficit for Fiscal 2018. At Tuesday's commission meeting, commissioners voted to ask for a referendum to seek more revenue from voters, with one commissioner even asking citizens to pray for county leaders.
