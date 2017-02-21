Commission to meet legislators about budgets

The Walker County Commission will meet with the county's legislative delegation on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to determine what type of revenue increase to ask voters to approve in the wake of the General Fund's projected $1.4 a The Walker County Commission will meet with the county's legislative delegation on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to determine what type of revenue increase to ask voters to approve in the wake of the General Fund's projected $1.4 million deficit for Fiscal 2018. At Tuesday's commission meeting, commissioners voted to ask for a referendum to seek more revenue from voters, with one commissioner even asking citizens to pray for county leaders.

