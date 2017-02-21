Commission to meet legislators about ...

Commission to meet legislators about budgets

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The Walker County Commission will meet with the county's legislative delegation on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to determine what type of revenue increase to ask voters to approve in the wake of the General Fund's projected $1.4 a The Walker County Commission will meet with the county's legislative delegation on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to determine what type of revenue increase to ask voters to approve in the wake of the General Fund's projected $1.4 million deficit for Fiscal 2018. At Tuesday's commission meeting, commissioners voted to ask for a referendum to seek more revenue from voters, with one commissioner even asking citizens to pray for county leaders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) 10 hr Tyler rainwater 6
Beware of Jason Edwards Remesnik THIEF (Jul '12) 14 hr am a bad Thief 16
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) Feb 17 Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,043 • Total comments across all topics: 279,057,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC