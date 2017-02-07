City considering hike in gas sales tax
Jasper City Council members introduced an ordinance Tuesday morning that will increase the tax on gasoline sold in the city. The tax, which now stands at 1 cent a gallon, will rise to 2 cents a gallon if the council approves the rate hike when it meets in two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan 15
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
|County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|what about
|36
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC