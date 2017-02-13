Barbara - Babs' Carter Woods

Barbara - Babs' Carter Woods

Barbara "Babs" Carter Woods, 71, of Jasper, formerly of Goodsprings, passed away Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Ridgeview Nursing Home.

