Arts Alliance hires new coordinator

Thursday Feb 9

The Walker County Arts Alliance has a new administrative coordinator and two artists to introduce to supporters tonight at the first "Tasting of the Arts" for 2017. Debbie Olive was hired to be the new administrative coordinator of the Walker County Arts Alliance last month.

