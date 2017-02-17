Annual RUFF Furball set for next month

Annual RUFF Furball set for next month

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Each year, the Furball serves as R.U.F.F.'s largest fundraiser and proves to be critical to their rescue efforts. R.U.F.F. has announced its fourth annual Furball will be next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11) 14 hr Janis161954 12
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan '17 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC