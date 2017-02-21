Annual pancake breakfast on tap Saturday
On Saturday morning, the Kiwanis Club of Jasper will host its annual Kiwanis Pancake Day breakfast from 7 until 11:30 a.m. in the cafeteria on the Jasper campus of Bevill State Community College. The menu includes pancakes and sausage, with a choice
