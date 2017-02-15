15 must see vehicles at the O'Reilly's World of Wheels Auto Show at the BJCC
This kit Cobra was built by Tommy Nix of Jasper, Alabama. It took five years to complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Run Your Mayor Out Of Office. (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Janis161954
|12
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan '17
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC