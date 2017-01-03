Waffle House set to open second location in Jasper
A new Waffle House is currently under construction along Carl Cannon Boulevard in Jasper to serve those traveling off the busy I-22 exit. Waffle House, which is popular for its all-day breakfast service, is in the process of building its second restaurant in Jasper.
