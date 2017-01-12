'...uniting for a greater tomorrow'

'...uniting for a greater tomorrow'

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

A crowd gathered at the Percy L. Goode Community Center Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and encourage people to "unite for a greater tomorrow." Aa Sgroup of people - young and old - marched through downtown Jasper Monday in observance of the holiday that honors the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Daily Mountain Eagle - Ron Harris A crowd gathered at the Percy L. Goode Community Center Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day and encourage people to "unite for a greater tomorrow."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need info on car accident where women and child... Sun Lynn 1
Doctor Dec 18 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
News County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12) Oct '16 what about 36
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,394 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC