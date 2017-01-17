Red Cross hosting shelter fundamentals class

The Walker County Red Cross Office on Viking Drive in Jasper will host a Shelter Fundamentals class this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to help area residents be prepared for the next disaster The Walker County Red Cross Office on Viking Drive in Jasper will host a Shelter Fundamentals class this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to help area residents be prepared for the next disaster "We are going to be doing a series of trainings in Walker County, and this class is just the first," Michael Kimball, American Red Cross Disaster Manager, said Wednesday.

