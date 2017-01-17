Red Cross hosting shelter fundamental...

Red Cross hosting shelter fundamentals class

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The Walker County Red Cross Office on Viking Drive in Jasper will host a Shelter Fundamentals class this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to help area residents be prepared for the next disaster The Walker County Red Cross Office on Viking Drive in Jasper will host a Shelter Fundamentals class this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to help area residents be prepared for the next disaster "We are going to be doing a series of trainings in Walker County, and this class is just the first," Michael Kimball, American Red Cross Disaster Manager, said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan 15 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
News County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12) Oct '16 what about 36
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC