Over 600 10th grade students participate in Groundhog Job Shadow Day

Sponsored each year by the Chamber of Commerce of Walker County, sophomores visit a number of businesses in the county to learn more Sponsored each year by the Chamber of Commerce of Walker County, sophomores visit a number of businesses in the county to learn more about their career interests and get hands on experience in the workforce. Partners in the project include the Walker County Center of Technology, Jasper City Schools, Walker County Schools, Sumiton Christian School and Bevill State Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.