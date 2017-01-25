Labor secretary speaks to Rotary Club
Fitzgerald Washington, the Alabama Secretary of Labor, visited Walker County Tuesday to speak to members of the Rotary Club of Jasper. Fitzgerald Washington, the Alabama Secretary of Labor, visited Walker County Tuesday to speak to members of the Rotary Club of Jasper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan 15
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
|County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|what about
|36
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC