Former Jasper resident working to raise funds to build indoor bathroom for school children in Mol...
Jenny Sayles, a Peace Corps volunteer, is one of the people working on this project with the Let Girls Learn Program and the a Peace Corps volunteer Jenny Sayles, who worked for the city of Jasper as a VISTA, works with residents in the Republic of Moldova. Sayles is trying to help raise funds to build an indoor bathroom for school children in Moldova.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor
|Dec 18
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
|County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|what about
|36
|Carrie Lawson (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|why
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC