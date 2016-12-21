Former Jasper resident working to rai...

Former Jasper resident working to raise funds to build indoor bathroom for school children in Mol...

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Jenny Sayles, a Peace Corps volunteer, is one of the people working on this project with the Let Girls Learn Program and the a Peace Corps volunteer Jenny Sayles, who worked for the city of Jasper as a VISTA, works with residents in the Republic of Moldova. Sayles is trying to help raise funds to build an indoor bathroom for school children in Moldova.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doctor Dec 18 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
News County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12) Oct '16 what about 36
Carrie Lawson (Apr '14) Oct '16 why 9
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,554,857

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC