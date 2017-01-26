BSCC Circle K organization celebrates 40 years of service
The Circle K International organization at Bevill State Community College of Jasper is celebrating 40 years of serving the Walker County community. State Rep. Tim Wadsworth, right, and current club sponsor Mike Hagood attended Bevill State Jasper's Circle K Club spirit night to celebrate the organization's 40 years of service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need info on car accident where women and child...
|Jan 15
|Lynn
|1
|Doctor
|Dec '16
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
|County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|what about
|36
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC