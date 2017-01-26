BSCC Circle K organization celebrates...

BSCC Circle K organization celebrates 40 years of service

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The Circle K International organization at Bevill State Community College of Jasper is celebrating 40 years of serving the Walker County community. State Rep. Tim Wadsworth, right, and current club sponsor Mike Hagood attended Bevill State Jasper's Circle K Club spirit night to celebrate the organization's 40 years of service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need info on car accident where women and child... Jan 15 Lynn 1
Doctor Dec '16 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
News County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12) Oct '16 what about 36
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC