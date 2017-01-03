Big Guy's car wash opens in Jasper
Since Big Guy's Express Car Wash in Jasper opened late last year, it has continued to be popular with locals who not only want their car to shine, but want to support the business of their late friend. Since Big Guy's Express Car Wash in Jasper opened late last year, it has continued to be popular with locals who not only want their car to shine, but want to support the business of their late friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor
|Dec 18
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
|County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|what about
|36
|Carrie Lawson (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|why
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC