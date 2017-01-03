Big Guy's car wash opens in Jasper

Since Big Guy's Express Car Wash in Jasper opened late last year, it has continued to be popular with locals who not only want their car to shine, but want to support the business of their late friend. Since Big Guy's Express Car Wash in Jasper opened late last year, it has continued to be popular with locals who not only want their car to shine, but want to support the business of their late friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.