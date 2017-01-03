Alexander named 2017 Chamber chairperson
Local business owner Carol Alexander will serve as the 2017 chairperson for the Walker County Chamber of Commerce board of directors. Carol Alexander was named the 2017 chairperson for the Walker County Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor
|Dec 18
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
|County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|what about
|36
|Carrie Lawson (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|why
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC