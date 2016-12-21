The dark history of how false balance journalism enabled lynching
Racist mobs murdered African Americans with bullets, nooses, and knives. Innocent people were mutilated, strung up, and roasted alive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor
|Dec 18
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
|County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|what about
|36
|Carrie Lawson (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|why
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC