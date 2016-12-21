Scholarship established to honor Mott

The Walker College Foundation, Inc., has established the Dr. Jack L. Mott Endowed Scholarship Fund to honor the late Dr. Jack Mott, a Cordova resident and 61-year supporter of Walker College and the Walker College Foundation. The Walker College Foundation, Inc., has established the Dr. Jack L. Mott Endowed Scholarship Fund to honor the late Dr. Jack Mott, a Cordova resident and 61-year supporter of Walker College and the Walker College Foundation.

