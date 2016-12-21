Reed interviews for Sessions' Senate seat
Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed was interviewed by Gov. Robert Bentley Wednesday for U.S. Sen. Jeff a Senate Majority Leader Greg Reed was interviewed by Gov. Robert Bentley Wednesday for U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions' potential open Congress seat. Sessions has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Attorney General of the United States.
