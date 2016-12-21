Open house today at new Jasper High School
Public tours of the new Jasper High School will be held from 2 until 4 p.m. today at the new school located on Viking Drive in Jasper. Students will be on hand to guide tours throughout the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jasper Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor
|Dec 18
|OldDirt
|1
|turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13)
|Nov '16
|Scott
|5
|Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Disappointed
|25
|Anderson
|Nov '16
|wanted
|2
|Pink car
|Oct '16
|pickle
|2
|County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|what about
|36
|Carrie Lawson (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|why
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jasper Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC