Oakman mayor joins WCCAA's board of directors
Oakman Mayor Cory Franks has been named to the Walker County Community Action Agency board, adding another leadership role to his resume. OAKMAN - Oakman Mayor Cory Franks has been named to the Walker County Community Action Agency board, adding another leadership role to his resume.
