Drug roundups in city, county lead to...

Drug roundups in city, county lead to 40 arrests

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Forty people were arrested Monday in drug raids throughout Walker County in separate operations conducted by the Jasper Police Department and Walker County Sheriff's Office. One of 40 people taken into custody during Monday's drug raids in Jasper and throughout Walker County is led to a police vehicle by a member of the Jasper Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jasper Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doctor Dec 18 OldDirt 1
turnaround 180 camp mitnick (May '13) Nov '16 Scott 5
Comments on Walker County DHR Family Services/C... (May '11) Nov '16 Disappointed 25
Anderson Nov '16 wanted 2
Pink car Oct '16 pickle 2
News County's narcotics unit shut down indefinitely (Jan '12) Oct '16 what about 36
Carrie Lawson (Apr '14) Oct '16 why 9
See all Jasper Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jasper Forum Now

Jasper Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jasper Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Jasper, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,134 • Total comments across all topics: 277,305,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC