Drug roundups in city, county lead to 40 arrests
Forty people were arrested Monday in drug raids throughout Walker County in separate operations conducted by the Jasper Police Department and Walker County Sheriff's Office. One of 40 people taken into custody during Monday's drug raids in Jasper and throughout Walker County is led to a police vehicle by a member of the Jasper Police Department.
