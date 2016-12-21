Arrest made in weekend shooting
Officer Shelby Luttrell, 25, suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach and arm and was taken by ambulance to UABa SHospital in Birmingham. Luttrell, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, lives in Jasper at High Forest Apartments on Airport Road, where the shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday.
