Aldi announces opening date for first Jasper store

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Alabama Live

The store at 40 N. Walston Bridge Road will hold a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m. that will include giveaways, samples and a sweepstakes. ALDI is known for its overhead cost-saving strategies, such as a shopping cart "rental" system, smaller store footprint, open carton displays and bring-your-own-shopping bag initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

