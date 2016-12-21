9 arrested in early-morning raids in ...

9 arrested in early-morning raids in city

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

Cordova police took Larry Hunter, 39, into custody early Thursday morning on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Daily Mountain Eagle - Jennifer Cohron Larry Hunter, 39, and Lakevia Simon, 30, both of Cordova, and Amanda Marie Jones, 35, of Nauvoo, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at 183 Reservoir Street.

