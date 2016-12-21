21 busted on felony drug charges 10 d...

21 busted on felony drug charges 10 days after 22 heroin overdoses in Walker County

Tuesday Dec 20

Nearly two dozen people were arrested on drug charges in Jasper, an operation that was moved up because of a rash of recent heroin overdoses in Walker County. On Monday, said Jasper police Chief J.C. Poe, officers carried out an operation to round up more than 30 people with felony drug warrants.

