Public record for July 6, 2017
4, Janesville, at 9:13p.m. Tuesday at his home on charges of strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. - LAVONTA J. STRAUGHTER , 25, of 621 W. Court St., Janesville, at 8:32p.m. Tuesday at 314 McKinley St., Janesville, on charges of battery - threat to law enforcement, resisting officer and disorderly conduct.
