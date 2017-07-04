Public record for July 4, 2017

KEVIN A. HEBERT, 26, of Wheeling, Illinois, at 6:10 p.m. Sunday at 1620 W. Highway 14 in the town of Janesville, after he told deputies who stopped him he had an argument with his girfriend and was looking for her. Also arrested on charges of disorderly conduct as domestic abuse and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

