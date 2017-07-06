Police take into custody second person of interest in Madison murder, armed robbery
Police arrested a man they're calling a person of interest in last week's murder and armed robbery in Madison. Police say 25-year-old Xavier Fleming was taken into custody in connection with the April 25th armed robbery outside the Oakcrest Tavern on Old Middleton Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grass Volleyball in Janesville?
|Jul 2
|Pbhang2
|1
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC