Man gets long prison sentence in Janesville home-invasion case
Damien Hewlett covers his face as his mother gives a tearful statement in Rock County Court in Janesville on Wednesday. Defense attorney Michael Covey is at left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Mon
|smurfy
|6
|Grass Volleyball in Janesville?
|Jul 2
|Pbhang2
|1
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Jun 12
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun '17
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May '17
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May '17
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC