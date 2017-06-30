Layoffs announced at Gander Mountain

Layoffs announced at Gander Mountain

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Janesville's Gander Mountain store is closing, and 30 employees there will lose their jobs, according to a notice Monday by the state Department of Workforce Development. A Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification act released Monday disclosed that Janesville's Gander Mountain store at 2900 Deerfield Drive on the east side will close on Aug. 30, and employment of 30 workers at the company will end permanently, according to the notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grass Volleyball in Janesville? Jul 2 Pbhang2 1
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Jun 12 MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Nine-time drunken driver sentenced Jun 11 Life 187 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May '17 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May '17 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May '17 Paul 1
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,646 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC