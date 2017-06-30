Great career coming to a close for Ja...

Great career coming to a close for Janesville therapy dog

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Washington Times

True, she drooled more than other teachers and often let her tongue just loll out of her mouth, The Janesville Gazette reported. But she also allowed students to lean against her and stroke her ears.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grass Volleyball in Janesville? Sun Pbhang2 1
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Jun 12 MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Nine-time drunken driver sentenced Jun 11 Life 187 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May '17 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May '17 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May '17 Paul 1
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,140 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC