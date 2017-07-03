DNA evidence leads to arrest in murde...

DNA evidence leads to arrest in murder at Madison Culver's

16 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Madison police say they have arrested Nicholas Ivy, 32, for the death of a man at a Culver's restaurant last week. The department announced Monday morning that DNA evidence found at the restaurant matched Ivy's DNA, which authorities had on file.

