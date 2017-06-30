Beef cookout returns to 4-H fairgrounds

Steaks steam on the grill as attendees wait in line during the Rock County Beef Cookout on July 8, 2016, at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Janesville. Members of the Clinton FFA prepare raw meat on a rack July 8, 2016, during the Rock County Beef Cookout at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.