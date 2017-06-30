Authorities respond to Janesville house fire

Janesville Fire Chief Randy Banker said that a fire crews found a 35-year-old Janesville man dead in a bedroom of a small, one-story house at 1709 Hamilton Ave., where a fire broke out about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Banker said the Janesville Fire Department, the state Fire Marshall's Office and Janesville police were still investigating the cause of the fire and the cause of the man's death.

