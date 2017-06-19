Water, fire damage Janesville house

An unoccupied house on the near west side sustained $30,000 damage from a pipe leak and an electrical problem late Wednesday night, the Janesville Fire Department reported. Firefighters were called at 11:33 p.m. to 103 Union St. and found smoke coming from the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame house, according to a news release.

