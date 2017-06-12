Video cameras offer evidence, transpa...

Video cameras offer evidence, transparency in law enforcement situations

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: CSI Media

Law enforcement officers and innocent drivers survived life-threatening situations this past Dec. 31 during a police chase that started in the town of Beloit and ended after a standoff near the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport. And Rock County Sheriff's Office squad car cameras caught all of the frantic action along U.S. Highway 51 between Beloit and Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSI Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public record for June 7, 2017 16 hr codile123 1
News Nine-time drunken driver sentenced Sun Life 187 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May 19 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May 18 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May '17 Paul 1
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Rock County was issued at June 12 at 4:35PM CDT

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC