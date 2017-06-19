Two die in Friday night crash

A man from Janesville and a woman from Evansville died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Highway 14 in the Dane County town of Rutland. Brian T. Schulze, 34, of Janesville, and Jacqueline J. Holland, 25, of Evansville, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a Wednesday news release from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Department.

