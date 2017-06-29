Tornado warning in southeast Wisconsin
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning in Rock County on Wednesday night after Doppler radar indicated rotation within a severe thunderstorm, but a city fire official said the department received few calls reporting damage. The National Weather Service in Sullivan issued the warning at 7:38 p.m. for "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado" located over Janesville.
