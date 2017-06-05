Shots fired in Janesville

Shots fired in Janesville

Monday

Police have detained a person of interest and are looking for others to question about a shooting incident Monday morning. Police were called to the area of Center Avenue and Johnson Street at 11:10 a.m. and found shell casings in the roadway, Pearson said.

