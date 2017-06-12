School district offers free meals

11 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville School District is offering free breakfasts and lunches to children throughout the summer. The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides free meals to children during months when free and reduced school meals usually are not available.

