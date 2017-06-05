Rose Marie Iseli, Janesville, WI

Rose Marie Iseli, age 79, of Janesville died on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Rose was born in Janesville on February 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Alexander and Veronica Yehle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.