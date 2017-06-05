Rose Marie Iseli, Janesville, WI

Rose Marie Iseli, Janesville, WI

Rose Marie Iseli, age 79, of Janesville died on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Rose was born in Janesville on February 12, 1938, the daughter of the late Alexander and Veronica Yehle.

