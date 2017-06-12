Mike Risseeuw checks to see if the pork chops are done while volunteering with to help grill during the 2016 Rock County Pork Fest at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Janesville on Wednesday, June 15. JANESVILLE - Despite hot weather forecast for Wednesday, the smell of simmering pork will waft from the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds as the Rock County Pork Fest returns for its 49th year. Drive-through service begins at 4 p.m., and the gates open to walk-ins at 5 p.m. The event, organized by the Rock County Pork Producers, lasts until 8 p.m. Customers can buy two-chop meals for $10 each or one-chop meals for $9 each.

