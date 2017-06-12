Rock County Pork Fest returns

Rock County Pork Fest returns

Mike Risseeuw checks to see if the pork chops are done while volunteering with to help grill during the 2016 Rock County Pork Fest at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds in Janesville on Wednesday, June 15. JANESVILLE - Despite hot weather forecast for Wednesday, the smell of simmering pork will waft from the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds as the Rock County Pork Fest returns for its 49th year. Drive-through service begins at 4 p.m., and the gates open to walk-ins at 5 p.m. The event, organized by the Rock County Pork Producers, lasts until 8 p.m. Customers can buy two-chop meals for $10 each or one-chop meals for $9 each.

