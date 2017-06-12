Reduced charge brings probation in Ja...

Reduced charge brings probation in Janesville shooting

The man shot in a drug deal gone bad last fall in Janesville suffers emotional and physical scars and fears further attacks by friends of the suspects in the case, his grandmother said in court Wednesday. Frederick E. Johnson, 26, of 422 Lincoln, Janesville, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge at the hearing in Rock County Court.

