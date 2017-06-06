Public Record for June 6, 2017

CURTIS LEE, 33, of 231 E. Racine St., Janesville, at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Cook County Jail in Illinois, on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of harboring/aiding a felon. --DARRICK D. DICKINSON, 43, Rochelle, Illinois, formerly of Milton, at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the Ogle County Jail in Illinois, on a warrant charging driving a motor vehicle without owner consent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.