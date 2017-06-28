Public record for June 28, 2017
A 16-YEAR-OLD BELOIT BOY , at 8:23 p.m. Sunday at the Rock County Youth Services Center, referred to juvenile authorities on a charge of battery by prisoner after assaulting a 17-year-old Janesville girl at the center. EZEQUIEL C. ACOSTA , 19, of Beloit, at 5:45 p.m. Monday at South Highway 213 and South Old 92 Street, town of Spring Valley, on a charge of first-offense OWI.
