Public record for June 17, 2017

JEREMYA L. KUENNEN , 27, of 208 N. Main St., Janesville, at 9:42 p.m. Thursday at 100 N. Jackson St., Janesville, on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. --ITALIAN HOUSE RESTAURANT, 1603 E. RACINE ST., JANESVILLE , at 6:55 p.m. Thursday, for a hay bale that caught fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.