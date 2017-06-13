Public record for June 13, 2017
PRIEST G. WILLIAMS , 43, of 123 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 11 a.m. Monday at 603 Laurel Ave., Janesville, on charges of battery and battery in the course of a burglary. TYLER L. MCGREGOR , 25, of 717 Shu Lar Lane, Clinton, at 3:04 p.m. Saturday at a town of Newark residence, on charges of battery and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic abuse, and reckless physical abuse to a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Janesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public record for June 7, 2017
|Mon
|MilwaukeeBroke
|2
|Nine-time drunken driver sentenced
|Jun 11
|Life 187
|1
|Best Pizza (Nov '14)
|May 19
|sue alderman
|7
|Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07)
|May 18
|Nick beck
|4
|Paul Ryan take health care away
|May '17
|Paul
|1
|Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis...
|Apr '17
|BHM5267
|8
|Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|121
Find what you want!
Search Janesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC