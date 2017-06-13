Public record for June 13, 2017

Public record for June 13, 2017

PRIEST G. WILLIAMS , 43, of 123 S. Grant Ave., Janesville, at 11 a.m. Monday at 603 Laurel Ave., Janesville, on charges of battery and battery in the course of a burglary. TYLER L. MCGREGOR , 25, of 717 Shu Lar Lane, Clinton, at 3:04 p.m. Saturday at a town of Newark residence, on charges of battery and disorderly conduct, both as acts of domestic abuse, and reckless physical abuse to a child.

