Police arrest a person of interesta i...

Police arrest a person of interesta in Culver's homicide

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Police have taken a man into custody in Janesville who is a "person of interest" in a suspected homicide earlier this week at a Culver's restaurant in Madison. Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said Madison and Janesville police took a person of interest into custody Friday afternoon after police served a search warrant at a home at 324 N. Academy St., north of downtown Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Janesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public record for June 7, 2017 Jun 12 MilwaukeeBroke 2
News Nine-time drunken driver sentenced Jun 11 Life 187 1
Best Pizza (Nov '14) May '17 sue alderman 7
News Teen sentenced in Culver's robbery (Oct '07) May '17 Nick beck 4
Paul Ryan take health care away May '17 Paul 1
News Manifesto-writing fugitive found camping on Wis... Apr '17 BHM5267 8
News Ryan sought stimulus funds while decrying program (Aug '12) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 121
See all Janesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Janesville Forum Now

Janesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Janesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Janesville, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,126 • Total comments across all topics: 282,143,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC