Police arrest a person of interesta in Culver's homicide

Police have taken a man into custody in Janesville who is a "person of interest" in a suspected homicide earlier this week at a Culver's restaurant in Madison. Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said Madison and Janesville police took a person of interest into custody Friday afternoon after police served a search warrant at a home at 324 N. Academy St., north of downtown Janesville.

