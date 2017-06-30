Person of interest arrested in Janesv...

Person of interest arrested in Janesville for murder at Madison Culver's

9 hrs ago

Madison police say a person of interest in the murder of a contractor at a Madison Culver's location earlier this week was taken into custody in Janesville Friday afternoon. Madison police personnel were at the scene of a Janesville police SWAT deployment at a home on the 300 block of N. Academy Street.

